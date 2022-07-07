High School Music & Drama Ministry Group To Perform At Our Lord’s Lutheran Church

Spoudazo will perform at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be taken.

The program, “No Escaping His Love,” is a 60-minute presentation that features music made popular by Francesa Battistelli, Kari Jobe, and We the Kingdom. Join Spoudazo for an escape room in real-time to find out how it resembles life. Two players look for clues to solve the puzzle and, in the process, learn about God’s unwavering love. In the end, they find that there is “No Escaping His Love.”

Spoudazo is an ecumenical high school Christian music & drama ministry group from Fremont, Nebraska.

To get to Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, follow the frontage road past Elmwood Care Center, turn right at the drive just before the church building, and park in the parking lot. Masking is not required indoors.

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

For more information, contact: Olivia Cross / 618-345-5692 / love2haveu@ourlords.org

