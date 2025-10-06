BREESE, GREENVILLE, HIGHLAND & O’FALLON, Ill. — High school students interested in a career in healthcare are invited to apply for the Winter 2025 High School Healthcare Bootcamps at HSHS hospitals in Breese, Greenville, Highland and O’Fallon. The bootcamp is designed for high school juniors and seniors interested in a career in healthcare to experience a realistic look into various health care roles and make connections in their field of interest.

“This job shadowing experience is a great opportunity for students interested in choosing a career in health care to learn about the different roles at our hospitals and experience hands-on skills sessions with our health care professionals,” said Ericka Mulroy, Nursing Professional Development Specialist for Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS). “Interested students will be able to talk directly to HSHS employment specialists about opportunities available to them in the field, opening a door in the health care industry before they graduate high school.”

The bootcamps will be held on Monday, Dec. 29. Applications are due Nov. 14. Students selected will be notified by Dec. 1.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

To apply for St. Elizabeth’s bootcamp, visit https://forms.office.com/r/w5YP5mP1Nn .

The bootcamp is free of charge to students thanks to the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation.

