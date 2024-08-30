Listen to the story

ALTON - Many high school football teams around the area had no choice but to postpone their games until Saturday, August 31 due to lengthy lightning/rain delays.

Notable games that were moved to Saturday include Roxana @ Jerseyville (2 p.m. start), Gillespie @ Piasa Southwestern (2 p.m. start), Edwardsville @ Chatham Glenwood (6 p.m. start), and Althoff Catholic @ Alton (2 p.m. start).

Other completed game scores go as follows:

Cahokia-Illinois

Chester 35, DuQuoin 27

Nashville 52, Carlyle 8

Cahokia-Mississippi

Clinton 57, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 35, Mater Dei 0

Mississippi Valley

Civic Memorial 42, Marquette Catholic 2

Triad, 49, Granite City 13

Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21

Waterloo 35, Mt. Vernon 28

Breese Central 24, Highland 21

South Central

Pana 21, Vandalia 14

Greenville 36, Staunton 7

Southwestern

Belleville East 30, Collinsville 15

South Seven

Cahokia 50, St. Peters Lutheran 0

Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33

Centralia 42, Salem 35

Western Illinois Valley

Camp Point Central 69, North Greene 0

Greenfield Northwestern 6, Mt. Sterling Brown County 0

Concord Triopia 8, Pleasant Hill 6

Other Scores

Triad 49, Granite City 13

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville 37, Litchfield 13

Greenville 36, Staunton 7

Pana 21, Vandalia 14

Belleville West 34, Mascoutah 21

Breese Central 24, Highland 21

Downers Grove North 42, O'Fallon 0

Waterloo 35, Mt. Vernon 28

Columbia 35, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0

Cahokia 50, Lutheran St. Charles 0

Red Bud 35, Pinckneyville 12

Bayless 44, Dupo 12

Centralia 42, Salem 35

Nashville 52, Carlyle 8

Carbondale 36, Murphysboro 33

Chester 35, DuQuoin 27

Harrisburg 47, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Normal Community 55, Peoria Richwoods 12

Peoria 56, Champaign Centennial 21

Quincy 40, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 12

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 56, St. Louis U. High 21

Elmhurst York 28, Glenview Glenbrook South 10

Lockport Township 28, Plainfield North 21

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Joliet Catholic Academy 50, Iowa City, Ia. 22

Jacksonville 26, Pittsfield 14

Carrollton at Beardstown, postponed

Winchester West Central 50, Mendon Unity 22

Benton 41, Carterville 0

Hardin Calhoun at Jacksonville Routt Catholic, postponed

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Metro-East Lutheran 28, Decatur Unity Christian-Mt Pulaski 6 (eight-man)

DeSoto 21, Freeburg 13