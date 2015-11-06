



Nov 05, 2015

Exhibition Game Notes

Southern Illiinois University Edwardsville's women's basketball team enters the 2015-2016 with high expectations for both star Shronda Butts and the team. The team has an exhibition game at 7 p.m. against Truman tonight at the Vadalabene Center.

Lauren White, an Edwardsville grad with three years of eligibility, will be playing for the team this year.

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Shronda Butts was named the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year. She averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season.

TOP PICK

The SIUE Cougars were selected as the preseason favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference by a vote of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

Predicted Order of Finish

SIUE (10 first-place votes) - 226 points UT Martin (10 first-place votes) - 213 Belmont (Three first-place votes) - 202 Jacksonville State - 176 Tennessee State (One first-place vote) - 168 Eastern Kentucky - 122 Morehead State - 111 Austin Peay - 109 Eastern Illinois - 88 Murray State - 71 Tennessee Tech - 62 Southeast Missouri - 33



FIRST HALF PUSH

SIUE was 15-1 last season when tied or leading at halftime.

SMITH FOR THREE

Sidney Smith led the Cougars with 54 three-pointers last season, which is eighth most in a season by a Cougar. The single-season record is held by Jazmin Hill (72, 2011-12).

SCORING LEADER

Butts became SIUE's leader for single-season scoring with 469 points last season. That passed Raven Berry who scored 450 points during the 2012-13 season.

CHARITY STRIPE

The 2014-15 Cougars were four free throws shy of the single-season record for team free throws made. The school record for free throws made by a team is the 1997-98 team with 515. The 2014-15 team finished with 511.

OVC RUN

SIUE's 13 victories last season during the conference season was the most by a Cougar team. SIUE's 19 wins also is a program best during the Division I era.

SEASON OPENER

SIUE welcomes Northern Illinois to the Vadalabene Center next Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

ROAD WARRIORS

After the Northern Illinois game, SIUE heads to the road for seven consecutive games. The schedule includes Western Illinois (Nov. 15), Oklahoma State (Nov. 20), Missouri (Nov. 24), Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 27 at Kansas City, Mo.), UMKC (Nov. 28), Illinois State (Dec. 1) and SIU Carbondale (Dec. 4).

BLOCK PARTY

Raven Warford has led the Cougars in each of the last two seasons in blocks. She has 78 in her collegiate career and is second all-time behind Crystal Gladson (1997-00).

NEW TO THE FLOOR

SIUE has three players who are on the active roster for the first time. Lauren White (Edwardsville, Illinois) was a redshirt last season after transferring from Northern Kentucky and has three years of eligibility. Amri Wilder (Elgin, Illinois) and Sydney Bauman (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) are true freshmen.

TRANSFERRING IN

Nakiah Bell will sit out this season for the Cougars due to NCAA transfer rules. She previously attended Iowa State.

