ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Hickey College is proud to announce that several students have recently graduated from their programs.

Hickey College congratulates the individuals who reside in your community for their accomplishments, and for helping to continue a great tradition. Hickey College has served the community for over 75 years by matching its diploma and degree graduates to quality employers.

Brighton, IL

 Megan Rothe, Veterinary Technology
 Samantha Schaaf, Veterinary Technology

East Alton, IL

 Kristin Kirsch, Veterinary Technology

Granite City, IL

 Heather Wood, Culinary Arts Degree

Roxana, IL

 Lisa Kalagian, Veterinary Technology

Wood River, IL

 Allison Moran, Veterinary Technology

