Hickey College announces summer graduation list
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Hickey College is proud to announce that several students have recently graduated from their programs.
Hickey College congratulates the individuals who reside in your community for their accomplishments, and for helping to continue a great tradition. Hickey College has served the community for over 75 years by matching its diploma and degree graduates to quality employers.
Brighton, IL
Megan Rothe, Veterinary Technology
Samantha Schaaf, Veterinary Technology
East Alton, IL
Kristin Kirsch, Veterinary Technology
Granite City, IL
Heather Wood, Culinary Arts Degree
Roxana, IL
Lisa Kalagian, Veterinary Technology
Wood River, IL
Allison Moran, Veterinary Technology
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: