Hickey College announces summer graduation list Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Hickey College is proud to announce that several students have recently graduated from their programs.



Hickey College congratulates the individuals who reside in your community for their accomplishments, and for helping to continue a great tradition. Hickey College has served the community for over 75 years by matching its diploma and degree graduates to quality employers. Brighton, IL



Megan Rothe, Veterinary Technology

Samantha Schaaf, Veterinary Technology



East Alton, IL



Kristin Kirsch, Veterinary Technology



Granite City, IL



Heather Wood, Culinary Arts Degree



Roxana, IL



Lisa Kalagian, Veterinary Technology



Wood River, IL



Allison Moran, Veterinary Technology