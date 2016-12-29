GODFREY - A woman living at the controversial Hi Way House Motel in Godfrey was charged with felony theft over $500, Dave Vucich, a lieutenant for the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Jessica Lewis, 32, was staying at the motel in exchange for cleaning services, Vucich said. He described Lewis as a "quasi-employee" of the establishment. He said the Madison County Sheriff's Office was contacted by representatives of the Hi Way House after Lewis was suspected of stealing air conditioner units.

"We revealed they were later pawned for scrap metal an an area scrap yard," Vucich said. "We attained enough information to file charges against her."

Vucich said Lewis was no longer in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

The Hi Way House has been described by representatives of the Village of Godfrey as a "nuisance property," and several attempts have been made to close the establishment due to safety concerns resulting from both structural infractions and hazards and a perceived criminal element being prevalent at the property.

