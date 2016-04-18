http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-18-Jason-Heyward.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Last season, Jason Heyward played in 154 games for the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .293, won a Gold Glove in right field, and appeared to be a perfect fit to sign a long-term contract with the team. Instead, he accepted a free agent contract from division rival the Chicago Cubs.

Prior to the two teams playing for the first time in 2016–and his first return to Busch Stadium since leaving the Cardinals, Heyward sat in the Cubs dugout and answered questions for about 15 minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

He made it clear that he did enjoy his time in St. Louis, remains in contacts with several of his former teammates, and understands that fans may have a hard time understanding his desire to play in Wrigley Field.

But as Heyward explains above, he had a decision to make.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports