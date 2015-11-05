GLEN CARBON - For over 37 years, family-owned and operated Herzog Kitchen & Bath has strived for nothing but perfection when they enter their clients’ homes to design and transform their dream living spaces.

When the business began in 1978, Kent and Debra Herzog wished to provide residents of Glen Carbon, Edwardsville and its surrounding areas with their wholesome service and full attention required to make their clients’ dreams a reality.

“At Herzog, we take pride in all of the work we’ve done over the years,” Debra Herzog said. “It’s very rewarding to see the clients happy.”

Herzog Kitchen & Bath provides their clients with a free in-home consultation with their design team duo to formulate a unique concept. The team then works directly with their in-house installer Ryan Herzog to bring the designs to life.

“Heather and Tricia know how to design kitchens and bathrooms perfectly and Ryan knows exactly how to execute it,” Herzog said. “It fits like a hand in a glove.”

After Kent’s passing in 2006, their son Ryan took over operations and has kept Herzog’s legacy going.

“Kent worked really hard to make a great name for the company. When he passed away, we didn’t miss a beat,” Herzog said. “It’s the legacy of the business and he would be happy that we’ve kept it going.”

Article continues after sponsor message

From traditional to contemporary styles, Herzog Kitchen & Bath happily carries Dura Supreme and Wolf cabinetry brands as well as Sub-Zero and Viking Professional appliances to make anyone’s kitchen the beautiful and practical room it deserves to be. Clients can choose from a wide selection of marble, granite and stainless steel countertops from Corian, Silestone and Cambira.

With years of experience within the design team and installers, Herzog Kitchen & Bath has grown successfully through the experiences of their satisfied clients. Over 90 percent of its new clients come from customer referrals.

Herzog is at the cutting edge of the most modern designs, and they truly listen to what their customers’ wishes are throughout the entire process.

“It seems that now, we are taking out bathtubs and putting in huge walk-in showers,” Herzog said. “People don’t seem to have the time to take those nice relaxing baths anymore, but when they hop in the shower, they still want to get that spa experience.”

From the start of their projects to finish, the installers and design team assures that they treat their clients’ homes with nothing but respect and maintains a high standard of cleanliness.

Another thing that sets Herzog Kitchen & Bath apart from the competition is their keen attention to detail.

“It doesn’t cost a fortune to get those fine touches that really set off the design,” Herzog said. “People will walk through your kitchen and say, ‘oh, you got your kitchen done by Herzog!’”

Herzog Kitchen & Bath's beautiful showroom is located at 23-B Kettle River Drive in Glen Carbon and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Herzog or to make an appointment for a free in-home consultation, please call 618-692-0037.

More like this: