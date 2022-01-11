COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville boys basketball player Hersch Greene is a perfect definition of a sixth man in the game, as he regularly comes off the bench to give a spark to the Tigers.

Greene sees his role of the team as a player who's ready to answer the call whenever and wherever he's needed.

"I just really look to bring energy off the bench," Greene said, "rebound, play defense, just do whatever the team needs."

Greene had an impact in the Collinsville Holiday Tourney over the Christmas break off the bench.

Ahead on the schedule are big Southwestern Conference games, along with some key non-conference matchups.

Greene knows that Edwardsville will be ready for any and all challenges.

"My goal is to win as many games as we can," Greene said. "Every day we come, practice hard, and we just try to get better every day."

