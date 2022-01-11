COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville boys basketball player Hersch Greene is a perfect definition of a sixth man in the game, as he regularly comes off the bench to give a spark to the Tigers.

Greene sees his role of the team as a player who's ready to answer the call whenever and wherever he's needed.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"I just really look to bring energy off the bench," Greene said, "rebound, play defense, just do whatever the team needs."

Article continues after sponsor message

Greene had an impact in the Collinsville Holiday Tourney over the Christmas break off the bench.

Ahead on the schedule are big Southwestern Conference games, along with some key non-conference matchups.

Greene knows that Edwardsville will be ready for any and all challenges.

"My goal is to win as many games as we can," Greene said. "Every day we come, practice hard, and we just try to get better every day."

More like this:

BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month: Suhre Is More Known For Golf, But Makes Positive Contributions To MELHS Basketball Team
Mar 7, 2025
Brown Leads With 16 Points, Heard Adds 11, Knights Eliminate Mt. Olive 65-18 In Regional Contest
Feb 25, 2025
Albrecht Leads Three Players In Double Figures With 22 Points, Greenfield Ends Metro-East’s Season With 59-53 Win In Sectional Final  
Mar 8, 2025
Spencer Homes Male Athlete Of Month: Catcher Max Waltenberger Off To Great Start With Tigers Baseball Squad
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Feb. 24, 2025: Cahokia, North Greene Capture Boys Regional Wins
Feb 25, 2025

 