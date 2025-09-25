SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Herrin Police Department announced Officer Kevin R. Bailey as the first new hire in the state certified through the military police reciprocity program launched earlier this year by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB).

The swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, September 17, at Herrin City Hall, marks a significant milestone between Illinois law enforcement and state officials in an effort to streamline hiring for qualified U.S. military police veterans. Illinois joined 18 other states in May of this year, allowing for Military Police veterans to qualify for law enforcement training requirements.

"It’s exciting that we could lead the way in this new hiring pipeline,” said Herrin Police Chief David Dorris. “It was a simple process, and I thank both the U.S. military and the state of Illinois for their collaboration."

Military Police were previously ineligible for certification reciprocity and were required to complete a 640-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy training. Officer Bailey, a former U.S. Army military police officer, highlighted the direct applicability of his military skills to his new role.

"In the military, we learned to be able to adapt to various situations. I’m able to apply that adaptability in my current role. The skills are definitely transferrable,” said Officer Bailey.

This historic hiring showcases the effectiveness of the Illinois initiative in assisting police departments with the recruiting of top-tier talent.

"Today's announcement honors the commitment of our service members by opening a clear path into law enforcement careers across Illinois," said Keith Calloway, Executive Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. "This is about honoring their experience while meeting our state's workforce needs in a responsible and impactful way."

The new pathway is now active and available for eligible veterans. To become certified, applicants must meet specific requirements after being granted the waiver request, including:

Successful completion of the Illinois Law for Police Course, which includes instruction on Illinois- specific law, policies and procedures;

Completion of a two-day in-person Sexual Assault Investigation course;

Attending a 40-hour Mandatory Firearms Course with Use of Force instruction and training;

Passing the Illinois Certification Exam; and

Any additional training deemed necessary by ILETSB.

For more information on the military police reciprocity program, please go to our webpage here or email PTB.Certifications@illinois.gov.

About ILETSB

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is the state agency mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement, correctional, and court security officers. Its purpose is to promote and protect citizen health, safety, and welfare by assisting municipalities, counties, special districts, universities, colleges, and other local governmental agencies of this state in their efforts to upgrade and maintain a high level of training and standards for law enforcement personnel.

