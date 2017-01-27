GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department heroically reacted to a pursuit Friday night that began with St. Louis City Police and eventually crossed state lines into Illinois through Collinsville and ended in Glen Carbon.

Glen Carbon Police monitored scanner traffic as the Missouri Police cars and helicopter pursued the suspects, who turned into a subdivision off Illinois Route 162.

Around 8:15 p.m. Glen Carbon Police apprehended the suspects without harm to officers or the suspects.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White said the suspects had committed a crime earlier in the day in St. Louis City and were spotted by city police and issued a traffic stop. The suspects then broke away through the Missouri state line in St. Louis to Illinois and continued on until they stopped in Glen Carbon.

“The suspects saw police officers behind them and stopped their car and tried to flee,” White said when Glen Carbon became involved. “Our guys are very cognizant of scanner traffic and have great observation skills. Nobody was hurt and the bad guys are in custody, so it ended up being a good thing.”

Illinois Police Sgt. Lewis of Collinsville District 11, said the State Police were mostly monitoring scanner traffic during the situation. He said Glen Carbon had the situation in check before it became out of hand on the Illinois side.

“I was on the way and Glen Carbon did a swift, quick job getting them into custody,” Sgt. Lewis said.

