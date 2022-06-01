ALTON - Many times, split-second decisions by police officers save lives. On Wednesday, Alton Police officers were presented with life-saving awards from OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center after they were sent to an area for an unresponsive person. The officers involved were John Hoefert, Jeffrey Thornton, and Dan Jensen.

Upon arrival, the person involved showed no signs of life, and they administered CPR and took other life-saving measures to revive the individual.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said he was "absolutely proud" of these officers for their heroic actions.

"As those officers arrived and found the person not showing any signs of life, without hesitation, they all worked together to revive the person," the chief said. "After several minutes of CPR, as well as other lifesaving methods, they were able to bring that person back to life. I am so proud of them."

