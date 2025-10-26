COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville boys soccer senior forward Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza has scored some important goals this season for the Kahoks, but the goal he scored that won the IHSA Class 3A regional championship over Edwardsville 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, may have been the most important to date.

Hernandez-Mendoza, who's been described by Kahok coach Rob Lugge as a very hard worker "who's engine just won't stop," scored off a scramble in front of the Tigers' net with 19.9 seconds left in regulation to give Collinsville the win and send them to the Peoria Notre Dame Catholic sectional on Oct. 28, 2025, against O'Fallon.

In a postgame interview that followed, Hernandez-Mendoza had a good and joyful feeling about winning the match and moving on.

"I feel great," Hernandez-Mendoza said. "I feel happy we won."

He described his winning goal as born from a scramble in front of the goal, where he toe-poked a shot that went into the back of the net.

"I saw my teammate missed it," Hernandez-Mendoza said, "I went all the way in, kicked it with my toe, got back up, I saw it went in, I went to my bench."

It was indeed such a great feeling to score at the death and send Collinsville on to the sectionals.

"Yes, I saw a couple of seconds in," Hernandez-Mendoza said, "we got it in and we won."

He's also looking ahead to the sectional semifinal against the Panthers, with a chance to move on to the Round of 16 with a win.

"Yes. If we work hard, I'm pretty sure we're going to win," Hernandez-Mendoza said.

Mendoza-Hernandez describes his style of play as one where he gives his all and works hard every minute.

"I just give it all I've got," Hernandez-Mendoza said, "put my body on the line, do it for the team."

He also likes the Kahoks' chances of winning a state championship, something Collinsville hasn't done since 1992, winning their only back-to-back state titles of the four championships in the program's history.

Yes, if we work hard, I'm pretty sure we're going to make it far," Hernandez-Mendoza said.

