EDWARDSVILLE - Herb Martin emerged as one of the top basketball players in the St. Louis area this past season, and this spring, he signed a letter of intent to attend Quincy University in a ceremony held in the auditorium of the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

Martin had an outstanding campaign in his senior year, becoming one of the area's leading scorers, averaging 20.5 points and 4.9 rebounds-per-game, and also had 115 assists, 65 steals and four blocked shots. He topped 20 points in a game 20 times, with a season high of 33 points against Kirkwood in the Don Mauer Holiday Tournaments at Mary Institute-Country Day School on Dec. 28, and was named the tournament MVP, along with being named the MVP of the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic Thanksgiving tournament.

He was also named to the first team all-Southwestern Conference squad, and the second team on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team in Class 4A, helping lead the Tigers to a 28-3 record this past season.

"It's a great accomplishment," Martin said about his signing with the Hawks. "I'm very grateful."

Martin's decision to go to Quincy was made by a solid process, and with advice from his parents as well.

"I really spent time praying on it," Martin said, "and I talked to my family. Once I made my visit, It just felt like the right place to be."

The Hawks' winning tradition assisted Martin in his decision to sign with Quincy.

"I really was attracted to the winning culture the coach (Brad Hoyt) is trying to build. Coach Hoyt is the most-winningest coach at John Wood Community College (in Quincy), so his record, and his history of winning really attracted me, because after winning so much at the high school level, I really wanted to carry that over to the collegiate level."

Martin plans on majoring in sports management, and also considered Missouri-St. Louis and several community colleges before signing with Quincy. He'll be playing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, one of the best Division-II athletic conferences in the nation, with a high level of competition, such as in the Southwestern Conference.

"Yes, sir, of course," Martin said. "But I played in the tough Southwestern Conference, so I'll be ready for it."

Martin's hard work and dedication to the game is now paying off, and Tigers head coach Dustin Battas is very proud of his accomplishment and signing.

"It's a great day for Herb and his family," Battas said. "Herb has worked really hard, and committed himself to basketball, and having an opportunity to continue his playing career is something he's earned. Our coaches and our players are very proud of him, and also very happy for him."

Martin will bring much to the Hawks' program and table.

"I just talked to Quincy's head coach today," Battas said, "and they're really excited about Herb. They're going to get a complete basketball player that can facilitate winning. He's going to be a low-maintenance guy, no ego, and he's prepared mentally and physically, which I think is a testament to him and all the work he's put it. So, Quincy's excited about getting Herb. They're going to get a very well-rounded basketball player, but also a guy that led his team to a 28-3 record. So, winning is a big part of that, and I think that may be what they're most excited about. is that he's got a winning pedigree. But he's really earned everything he's gotten."

Battas is indeed looking forward to seeing Martin play and watch him further develop into a complete player in college.

"Yes, it's a great, great league he's going to be in," Battas said. "Quincy's in a really tough, competitive basketball league, similar to the Southwestern Conference. He'll be used to that competitiveness every conference night, and it's just going to be exciting for our coaches to tune in and watch him. And as good of a year as he had this year, his best basketball is still ahead of him. He's going to continue to get better. He may be able to continue to grow a little bit. So, he's going to have an outstanding career there."

Playing in a highly competitive Southwestern Conference will definitely help Martin in the Great Lakes Valley.

"Yes, it's highly competitive," Battas said. "I think playing in the Southwestern Conference will benefit him from that regard. That conference champion oftentimes could beat a lot of Division-I schools, And so, that's a tough league, and I think he's put in the work to make sure he's able to contribute to a team who's goal is to be able to win that conference championship every year."

It will be a fun four years watching Martin play for the Hawks, Battas believes.

"Herb's gotten better every year," Battas said. "I think you're talking now, he's 19, 20-years-old up there. He's really going to be a big-time contributor for them, because of his ability to improve every year. Like I said, his best basketball is still ahead of him. And his dad's a big, old tall guy, so he may still grow a little bit. So, yeah, he's going to a great situation for him. They need him, they really want him, but he knows it's going to be a big challenge, and we think he's up for it. We're really proud of Herb, and his teammates are excited for him. We just look forward to cheering him on up at Quincy."

As far as Martin's hopes and dreams at Quincy, he has many goals he's setting for himself.

"Win a conference championship," Martin said, "and lead them to a NCAA tournament."

Martin does have some favorite memories of playing for Edwardsville.

"Really, the memories after games, after wins, how happy we would be for each other." Martin said. "But my favorite on-court memory would have to be our home game against Alton (a 53-52 win Jan. 17), when I hit the game winner."

