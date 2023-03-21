BETHALTO - Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich won two events and finished second in another as the Explorers finished second to Civic Memorial in a triangular track meet held Monday afternoon at Hauser Field on the CM campus in Bethalto.

The Eagles won the meet with 68 points, with Marquette coming in second at 44 points and Metro-East Lutheran was third with six points.

In the 100 meters, CM's Isabella Dugger won the race with a time of 12.86 seconds, with Hentrich second at 13.02 seconds, teammate Karly Davenport was third at 13.34 seconds, CM's Kaitlyn Pfeifer was fourth at 13.69 seconds, the Knights' Charlotte Ohm was home at 14.17 seconds and teammate Emily Hughes was in at 14.70 seconds. Hentrich won the 200 meters with a time of 27.35 seconds, with Pfeifer coming in second at 28.16 seconds, Davenport was third at 28.85 seconds, the Eagles' Bella Hannaford was fourth at 28.63 seconds, Ohm came in at 30.31 seconds and Hughes had a time of 32.02 seconds.

Hannaford won the 400 meters at 1:04.43, while in the 800 meters, the Explorers' Ava Certa won at 2:45.44, with Charley Bellanca of the Eagles second at 2:52.63, teammate Taylor Brooks third at 3:04.85, fourth place went to Marquette's Mireiah Barcelo at 3:08.56 and in fifth place was teammate Isabella Downey at 3:24.02. CM's Alyssa Mann won the 1,600 meters at 6:08.37, with Katie Johnson of the Explorers second at 6:32.44 and Sylvia Crockett of the Eagles third at 6:35.45. Paige Rister of Marquette won the 3,200 meters with a time of 15:17.00. Cassidy Eccles of the Explorers took the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 28.00 seconds, while in the relays, Marquette took the 4x100 meters at 58.34 seconds, with CM second at 59.19 seconds. The Eagles returned the favor in the 4x200 meters, winning with a time of 1:55.52, while the Explorers were second at 1:59.95. In the 4x400 meters, the winners were CM's A team at 4:46.69, with Marquette second at 4:54.84 and the Eagles' B team third at 4:58.15. In the 4x800 meters, CM won the race at 11:16.00, with Marquette the runner-up at 11:31.00.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Olivia Goodman of the Eagles, with a throw of 2.31 meters, with Morgan Koch of the Knights second at 2.04 meters. The discus throw was won by Goodman, who had a toss of 31.47 meters, while Koch was second at 25.20 meters. Kaylee Shields of the Eagles won the pole vault, clearing 0.6 meters, while in the long jump, Hentrich won her second event with a leap of 1.45 meters, with Civic Memorial athletes going second through fifth. Pfeifer and Lauren Vaughn tied for second with identical jumps of 1.29 meters each, fourth place went to Makena Wehmeier with a distance of 1.04 meters and in fifth place was Miriyah Anderson, who went 0.94 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Vaughn, who went 2.90 meters, with Shields coming in second at 2.74 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

