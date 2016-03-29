EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of the Provost has presented Dayna Henry, PhD, with the Teaching Excellence Award, the most prestigious teaching award that a tenure-line faculty member can receive at the University. Three additional faculty members were commended for their exceptional teaching skills and accomplishments.

Henry is an assistant professor in the community health education program in the Department of Applied Health in SIUE’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. She received a $2,000 prize as part of the award, and will be recognized during SIUE’s May commencement ceremony and speak at the December commencement ceremony.

“I am incredibly humbled to have received this award,” Henry said. “SIUE has many excellent professors, and to be counted among them is an honor.”

“Dr. Henry has a true gift as an educator,” said Curt Lox, dean of the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “Our School has five primary objectives, the first of which is to become recognized for instructional innovation. Dr. Henry embodies this purpose and significantly enhances the academic experience of our students. I could not be more proud to call her a member of our family in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.”

Chair of the University’s Teaching Excellence Award Committee Kimberly Archer, DMA, an associate professor in the Department of Music, praised Henry for her enthusiasm and excitement, calling her an “extraordinary educator.” The committee noted that Henry creates a remarkably safe environment in her health counseling course, where students can explore sensitive and difficult topics.

“In addition to being a sex researcher, I have been teaching college level sexuality courses for more than 10 years,” Henry explained. “For many students, I am the first person to talk with them openly and honestly about this topic. When I was a couple and family therapist, I helped people who were already in distress about their relationships. I now focus on prevention in the hope that I am laying the groundwork for a lifetime of happy and healthy relationships.”

Equally important, the committee emphasized Henry’s dedication to the teacher-scholar model, as demonstrated by an impressive list of refereed journal articles, invited book chapters, workshops and guest lectures.

“Students learn best when professors provide organized and structured courses where students have some choices and control over their learning,” said Henry. “Whenever it’s possible to learn by doing, whether it’s writing a grant proposal for a community organization, visiting a farmer’s market to learn about food production and business or learning and practicing listening skills, students are more likely to fully immerse themselves in the course material.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Most of my students would say I have pushed them farther and held the bar higher than they’ve experienced before, but that they felt supported, guided and safe enough to be successful.”

Carrie Vogler, PharmD, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice in the School of Pharmacy, was recognized with the Teaching Distinction Award for her contributions as an educator. Only clinical faculty members are eligible for the award, which includes a $1,500 prize.

The committee emphasized Vogler’s dedication to moving the School of Pharmacy and its students forward in the discipline, calling her a “deeply reflective teacher.” It noted Vogler’s ability to incorporate diverse learning strategies, and emphasize the importance of individual preparation and professional demeanor.

Vogler has developed her own scholarship of teaching and thoughtfully considers curricular innovation and classroom outcomes. According to the committee, her considerable number of professional and community service activities, publications, and presentations bring depth and contemporary relevance to her teaching.

Bryan Lueck, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Philosophy in SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences, was honored with the Teaching Distinction Award designated for tenured or tenure-line faculty. Lueck received a $500 prize.

The committee praised Lueck’s ability to successfully engage lower division, general education undergraduates in the difficult, abstract concepts of philosophy. It noted his ongoing commitment to curricular development, and highlighted the ways in which his delivery methods capture students’ attention.

Marcelo Nieto, PhD, earned the Teaching Recognition Award, including a $250 prize, for his commitment to higher education and student success.

Nieto, an associate professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the School of Pharmacy, was commended for his dedication to creating positive and effective learning environments within varying teaching situations, including team teaching and a large lecture hall format. The committee was impressed with Nieto’s development of a new interdisciplinary course and his active research on intercultural learning, both of which significantly assist teaching and learning within the School.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: