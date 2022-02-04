GODFREY - Godfrey resident Jean Connoyer had some fun on Friday with her beloved horse - Henry - as he was in a stable for a few days the first part of the week because of the inclement weather.

Today, Henry was in a playful mood, she said, with the weather breaking and he enjoyed time with Connoyer grazing outside.

Henry is a black-coated horse and is a half Morgan and Friesian breed. The Morgan bread is compact, refined, and generally gray, black, or chestnut in color. Henry is boarded at Hoagland Stables in Godfrey. The Morgan breed is considered the ultimate all-American horse and originated in Vermont, Connoyer said.

The Friesian breed originates in Friesland in the Netherlands. Friesian horses were in great demand during war times because they are graceful and nimble for their size and are better designed for the cold, Connoyer said.

"The Morgan breed is a do it all kind of breed, Connoyer said, who has had Henry for about nine years."

The yellow-coated horse - Sonny - below at Hoagland Stables is of the Missouri Fox Trotter breed.

“I love horses; the same way that my mom has always felt about them,” she said. “Annie Hoagland has the barn I board Henry at and I ride him on her acreage. She has done this for many years and is very special taking care of and housing 17 horses. I even took riding lessons from her as a kid.”

Connoyer said horses generally handle cold weather better than humans because of their coats, however, because things were so nasty weather-wise the past few days, Henry stayed in his stall area.

"Horses are very intelligent," she said. "Henry recognizes my car and my mom's car and we generally don't have to call him - he is waiting for me at the gate when I drive down."

"He (Henry) is my everything, I wouldn't trade him for anything the world," Jean says.

