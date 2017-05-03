EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville got off to a quick lead on Belleville West, then scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 3-0 Southwestern Conference win over the Maroons in Belleville Tuesday to go to 20-4 on the season, 9-1 in the SWC; West fell to 8-10 overall, 5-3 in the league.

Emma Lewis led the way with a 3-for-3 day with a double and run scored, while Maria Smith 1-for-4 with a double, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-4 with a run scored, Lauren Taplin 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Lauren Tripp 2-for-3 with a RBI and Brooke Webber 1-for-3. Jordyn Henricks fanned three in getting the win.

Edwardsville visits Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then hosts Teutopolis at 6:30 p.m. Friday and O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. May 9.

