BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville's softball team had to hold off Belleville East a couple of times, the Lancers managing to forge a pair of ties in the late going, but the Tigers took an 8-6 Southwestern Conference win over East in Belleville Thursday to go to 22-4 overall on the season, 11-1 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 23-5 overall, 8-3 in the league.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the top of the seventh when Lancer pitcher Kristina Bettis committed a two-run error that scored Sarah Hangsleben and Lauren Taplin; Jordan Garella then struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win for EHS.

Jordyn Henricks was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers, with Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-2, Taplin 1-for-4 with a run scored, Lauren Tripp 1-for-3 with a run scored, Brooke Webber 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Kay Swanson had a run scored.

Garella got the win in relief for Henricks, Garella going 1.2 innings and dismissing four by strikeout; Henricks went 5.1 innings, fanning six. The Tigers next take on East Alton-Wood River at 10 a.m. Saturday at home, then host Highland at 4:15 p.m Monday at home and Granite City at 4:30 p.m Tuesday at home.

