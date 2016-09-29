JERSEYVILLE - Heneghan & Associates, P.C., civil engineers and surveyors, has recently announced the retirement of long-time Illinois Professional Land Surveyor, Scott Peabody. Scott was the sole remaining employee of the six original firm members that started with the Company in 1986. Scott has witnessed much progress and growth of the firm from a small handful of clients, to over 30 employees spread among four Illinois offices (Centralia, Columbia, Godfrey, and Jerseyville) serving a wide variety of both public and private clients. Scott has been a large part of the Company’s success over the years and embodies their client service approach. Some of Scott’s notable projects over the years have been the Grafton Hills Development, major water main relocation/upgrade projects for Jersey County Rural Water Company associated with the Highway 67 roadway expansion project, 90 property surveys for the Illinois Department of Transportation related to the Jerseyville Bypass of Highway 67, and preparing legal descriptions for the Jerseyville TIF Districts.

In addition, Scott served as past President of the Southwest Chapter of the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association, and was a long-time member of the Jerseyville Public Library Board. He estimates that he has been involved with over 3,300 property surveys throughout his career. Scott says “I have seen great advances in technology over the years, especially with computer software and automation of the drafting of plats”.

Scott resides in Jerseyville, and intends to spend more time traveling and visiting family during his well-deserved retirement.

Bob Manns, President, says “Scott’s creative talents have been a benefit to us in land surveying and laying out subdivisions over the years. However, it is his unique ability to communicate with a wide variety of individual clients about their property surveys that will be missed.”

As part of their long-term transition planning, Josh Stumpe took over management of all professional surveying services and field personnel company-wide a few years ago. In addition to Josh, Brandon Egelhoff and Jim Vogt are licensed Professional Land Surveyors for the firm, with Mark Baalman, Brian Eberle, and Kevin Gunterman providing field services as part of Heneghan’s multiple survey crews.

Heneghan & Associates, P.C., now in its 30th year of business, is a multi-disciplined consulting firm that provides professional engineering and surveying services to both public and private-sector clients. Their 11 engineers and 3 surveyors have a combined 300+ years of experience. Some of the professional services provided by Heneghan and Associates, P.C. includes transportation engineering, land planning/development (residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, recreational), environmental engineering (water, wastewater, stormwater), surveying, and funding assistance.

Current projects in design/construction stages include urban and rural roadway replacement projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, rural water distribution expansions, stormwater/drainage improvement projects, and IDOT surveying projects. Heneghan & Associates has assisted more than 80 communities and 30 water districts, various Counties, State agencies, and numerous private clients through the years. In addition, Heneghan Construction Services, LLC was created earlier this year to provide turn-key Design-Build services on a number of public works projects.

If you have any questions about the Company, or would like to discuss a survey project, visit their website at www.haengr.com or contact Josh Stumpe at jestumpe@heneghanassoc.com or 618-498-6418.

