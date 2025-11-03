They raised their right hands, served with courage, and came home to build the communities we love. This Veterans Day, help us say “thank you” by sharing the veteran in your life with the entire Riverbend region. We’re publishing reader-submitted tributes free-of-charge thanks to our community sponsors.

How to submit

Submitting a tribute is simple. You can fill out our Veteran Salute form at http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/veteran-salute, or email us at new@riverbender.com.

What to include

When you submit, please include the veteran’s full name; hometown or local connection; branch, rank, and years of service; and a brief story—highlighting their service, deployments, achievements, or the everyday moments that make them your hero. Add your name and contact information so we can follow up if needed. Attach a photo in JPEG or PNG format.

Anyone can submit a tribute—family members, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. We welcome veterans from any era and any branch, including those who are currently serving.

We’ll publish tributes as they arrive leading up to Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, and throughout the year.

If your organization wants to support this project in the future, ask us about sponsorship opportunities at sales@riverbender.com.

