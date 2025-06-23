CENTRALIA - Friends, family and supporters of Staff Sergeant Josh Melton have launched a fundraiser to repair a memorial statue honoring the fallen soldier in Centralia, organizers announced Monday, June 23, 2025.

The campaign, created by Alex Pracht, a former Army comrade of Melton’s, and Mike Melton, Josh’s father, seeks donations to cover the cost of repairing damage recently sustained by the statue.

The memorial stands as a tribute to Melton’s service and sacrifice and holds deep significance for his family, friends, and the local community.

“Josh was not only a brother-in-arms but a remarkable friend, and his memory continues to inspire all of us who knew him,” Pracht said in a statement. He added that the damage to the statue has been “heartbreaking,” but expressed hope that with public support, the statue can be restored to its original condition.

Funds raised will be used for materials, labor and any restoration work necessary to return the statue to its intended appearance, organizers said.

The effort aims to preserve Melton’s legacy and ensure the memorial continues to stand “strong and proud” for future generations. “Whether you knew Josh personally or simply want to support the memory of a true American hero, every donation will make a difference,” Pracht said.

The campaign is accepting donations through a GoFundMe page.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

