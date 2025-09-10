ALTON - The Alton School District invites all families, staff, and community members to be a part of a new initiative—Reimagine Alton: Our Story, Our Community, Our Future. Together, the community will shape the future of Alton schools by sharing ideas, identifying challenges and building on the district’s strengths to ensure every student, family and staff member feels a true sense of belonging.

At the core of this effort is the District Improvement Plan, which outlines a multi-year strategy to strengthen student learning, support educators and improve school culture. During the 2025-2026 school year, the community will come together to review and expand upon this plan through a series of workshops, ensuring it reflects our community’s priorities.

“This process is about more than a plan; it’s about listening to our community and working together to create schools where everyone belongs,” said Reimagine Alton co-chair Damian Jones. “Your voice matters, and we hope to see families, neighbors, and staff come together for these important conversations.”

Reimagine Alton Community Engagement Workshops are interactive, informative, and community-driven. Participants learn more about Alton schools, share their perspective, and help identify priorities that will guide student success for years to come.

Workshops will be held from 6–8 p.m. at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, IL. Workshop #1: Tuesday, Sept. 30 Topic: Alton 101 and Understanding the District Improvement Plan

Workshop #2: Wednesday, Nov. 5 Topic: To be determined based on feedback from Workshop #1



The final three workshops and an open house will be scheduled in spring 2026, with details to follow.

A summary of community input and recommended priorities will be presented to the Alton Board of Education by June 2026, guiding updates to the District Improvement Plan for the 2026-2027 school year and beyond.

To learn more or get involved, visit https://altonschools.org/reimaginealton or email reimaginealton@altonschools.org.

