MITCHELL - The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced it is seeking two persons of interest in a series of early morning vehicle burglaries that occurred in unincorporated Granite City/Mitchell.

The burglaries occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2018, in the neighborhoods off of Maryville Road, near Old Alton Road. A firearm, currency, tools, and other items were reportedly stolen from several different vehicles in the area. The persons of interest were captured on two area surveillance systems.

Images of the subject's and their vehicle are attached. Anyone having information related to these subject's identities is asked to send a Facebook Message or call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line.
618-692-4433 Dispatch Center.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to keep their vehicles locked at all time, with any valuables out of sight, and/or in the trunk.

