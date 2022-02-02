O’FALLON — In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care Illinois is holding their annual “Cram the Car” food drive this month for the Catholic Urban Program food pantry to help those struggling with food insecurity.

Community members are invited to “cram” a Home Care car by donating non-perishable items. On Tuesday, Feb. 15, a HSHS Home Care Illinois branded car will be parked on the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus at the main entrance canopy (blue “Hospital” sign) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. accepting donations.

Some non-perishable items that the food pantry could use are:

Pancake mix and syrup

Jelly

Canned fruit

Pasta sauce

Cereal

Granola

Sugar free canned fruit

Low salt canned vegetables

Large boxes of oatmeal

…as well as any other non-perishable items. Canned fruits and vegetables are a good source of important nutrients. Select canned fruit that is packed in 100% juice or water and low-salt canned vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.

When donating, please check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.

For more information about the canned food drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement coordinator for HSHS Home Care Illinois, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care Illinois, visit www.hshshomecare.org.

