O’FALLON, Ill. — HSHS Home Care is launching its annual “Cram the Car” food drive this February in recognition of National Canned Food Month, aiming to support local food pantries and programs in Southern Illinois. The initiative invites community members to donate nonperishable food items and hygiene products at designated HSHS hospital locations throughout the first week of March.

“Cram the Car inspires me every year when I see how our neighbors, friends and colleagues come together to care for the community,” said Valerie Engelbart, Volunteer/Bereavement Services Supervisor for HSHS Home Care. “It’s a privilege to deliver their generous donations. Let’s see how many cars we can fill.”

The food drive will take place on the following dates and locations:

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland : Tuesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will benefit the Highland Area Christian Services Ministry (HACSM) food pantry. Needed items include sweet nonperishable food and hygiene products such as granola bars, pancake syrup, cereal, and bar soap. Drop-off will occur at the hospital's circle drive near the main entrance.

Article continues after sponsor message HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese : Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The BCMW Community Services food pantry will benefit from the donations, which should include items like boxed meals, pancake mix, jelly, and canned fruits and vegetables. Donations can be dropped off near the Healing Garden gazebo in the specialty clinic lot.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville : Thursday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bond County Weekend Backpack Program will receive contributions of prepackaged food items, particularly those that are easy to open and prepare, such as pudding cups and trail mix. The drop-off location will be in the circle drive by the hospital’s main entrance.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon: Friday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will support the Catholic Urban Program food pantry. Needed items include nonperishable foods similar to those requested in Breese. Donors can drop off their contributions outside the main hospital entrance.

Participants are encouraged to check expiration dates on food items before donating. For more information, individuals can visit HSHS Home Care’s Cram the Car website or contact Engelbart directly at 217-685-0702 or Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org.

HSHS Home Care provides various in-home services, including therapy and rehabilitation, and is accredited by The Joint Commission, which evaluates healthcare organizations on patient care quality and safety.

