HOLIDAY SHORES - Ryan Turner of Holiday Shores is seeking financial support to cover urgent veterinary care for his dog, Esme, who has been suffering from a severe throat injury. Turner launched a fundraiser after accumulating nearly $6,000 in medical expenses while trying to diagnose and treat Esme’s condition.

Esme’s health issues began when she stopped eating and drinking for several days. Turner initially took her to his home veterinarian, where tests reportedly showed no problems. Despite Turner’s concerns that Esme had ingested something harmful, the vet did not examine her throat or mouth in detail. When Esme’s condition did not improve, Turner was referred to an animal hospital.

Ryan said: "At the hospital, further tests including X-rays and blood work again failed to identify the cause. After two days of observation, Esme was discharged but soon started bleeding from her mouth. Turner returned her to the hospital, where repeated tests still did not reveal the issue. Turner continued to express concern about a possible foreign object in Esme’s throat, but veterinarians reported being unable to fully examine her mouth due to her movement."

He continued and said that following a brief period of improvement with medication, Esme’s condition deteriorated. Upon readmission, doctors discovered a hole in Esme’s tongue, which led to emergency surgery. During the procedure, surgeons found a significant amount of string-like material from a torn mattress cover lodged in Esme’s tongue and throat.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Although the surgery initially appeared successful, Esme began bleeding again within minutes of returning home due to stitches coming apart," Ryan said. "She remains hospitalized as veterinarians work to control the bleeding."

The fundraiser aims to support Esme’s continued care as she recovers from her injuries. Turner emphasized his gratitude for any help received during this challenging time.

Click here for GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-esme-heal-support-for-urgent-vet-care

More like this: