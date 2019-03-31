EAST ALTON - East Alton’s Helmkamp Construction Co. is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Vahling to their project management team.

Vahling, who is on the Dean’s list and President of the Constructors Club, will graduate from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville’s School of Engineering in May. He now joins Helmkamp as their newest Assistant Project Manager.

The 80-year-old general contracting company is no stranger to onboarding quality individuals from the Construction Management program at SIU-E. They currently have three Assistant Project Managers and an intern who are products of the program. Rob Johnes also joined Helmkamp as an intern from SIU-E in 1997 and grew his career to President and eventual owner upon the retirement of former CEO, Brad Farrell, in early 2018. Johnes personally mentors Helmkamp’s young project management team in a bi-weekly training session that focuses on “The Helmkamp Way.” These training sessions teach the processes that uphold the company’s commitment to safety, quality, integrity and the balance between and hands-on experience with the growing technology available to the industry today. The company’s heightened perspective in these areas is believed to be part of what sets Helmkamp apart from other contractors.

“The atmosphere and everyone around the office has already made me feel at home and I am looking forward to starting my career with such a great group of people. I am excited for this opportunity and am ready to be a part of the Helmkamp team,” said Vahling.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, a professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Institutional and Life Science markets. They self-perform excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations and laser alignment/precision leveling for clients in the St. Louis metro area, but are licensed and perform work for customers in 24 states. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

