ALTON - A $3,700 check was presented to the Meals on Wheels program at Senior Services Plus, Inc. from Helmkamp Construction Company. At the Helmkamp Christmas party, the employees were given $500 in “Helmkamp Bucks”, and asked to distribute them as they wished among seven charities that were selected by their peers on the Helmkamp Cares Foundation committee.

Those “Bucks” were tallied, then turned into real donations. The Meals on Wheels program was one that benefitted from Helmkamp’s Year-End Giving Celebration. Presenting the check to Theresa Collins, COO of Senior Services Plus, Inc. is Melinda Smith, a committee member from Helmkamp Construction Co.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: