ALTON — A helicopter installing marker balls on power lines clipped a power line and crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, officials said. The helicopter then caught fire.

The helicopter ended up striking the barge, and two occupants are deceased.

The incident prompted a multi-agency response, including Alton Police and Fire, East Alton Fire Department, St. Louis City and Black Jack Fire Departments, Wood River Fire Department, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Illinois State Police, Ameren Illinois, and the U.S. Coast Guard. and other agencies. Several fire boats were also deployed to the scene.

Authorities confirmed the helicopter struck the power lines during the installation process before crashing into the river. The crash occurred directly across the river from the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Two people on board of the helicopter died. The cause of the crash were immediately available. Emergency responders remained on scene, managing the situation.