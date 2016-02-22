Alton's Ashley Heistand finished in 28th place individually as the IHSA Girls Bowling Championship state tournament that concluded Saturday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Heistand finished with a pinfall of 2,518 with a morning set of 227, 245 and 197 (669) but had an afternoon set of 209, 193 and 149 (551) for her total count.

“Ashley didn't quite bowl well enough to medal but finished 28th in the state,” said Alton bowling coach Jeff Woszczynski said. “This is the best finish since Ashley Purkey (Cox) finished fourth in 2003. Overall she bowled well, averaging about 210 for 12 games. Being a junior she will get a chance to finish higher next year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

O'Fallon's Madison Kasza was 20th with a six-game pinfall of 2,571; Buffalo Grove's Jessica Soskich won the individual championship with a score of 2.749 with a high game of 286.

Joliet West won the team title with a two-day total of 12,613; Freeport was second, Lockport Township third, Machesney Park Harlem fourth and Aurora Waubonsie Valley fifth on the weekend. Collinsville finished 11th in the 12-team second-day field.

More like this: