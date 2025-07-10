Listen to the story

BELLEVILLE - Belleville East High School students earned recognition at the recent Art on the Square event in Belleville, with six of the school's 56 participating artists winning awards out of 250 total entries.

Belleville East's Aubrey Heins, a rising senior, distinguished herself by receiving six awards for her colored pencil drawing titled "Hope Persists."

Heins captured the following honors at the Art On The Square event:

Art on the Square Award of Excellence.

Art on the Square Artist’s Choice Award.

Art on the Square Founders Award.

Art on the Square People’s Choice Award.

Jane Pusa Memorial Award.

Gateway East Artists Guild Award.

The event, which drew over 100 artists, the Art on the Square committee, and approximately 4,000 visitors, featured 40 awards in total.

Belleville East secured 11 of those honors.

Belleville East's school community expressed pride in all the participating artists for their dedication to creating impactful artwork.

Additionally, the school acknowledged Lance LePere for sponsoring the purchase award for Belleville East.

Shown below is outstanding artwork by Delriell Davis, a rising junior, who presented an oil pastel that was recognized.

