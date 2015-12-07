Sheri Saathoff – Branch Manager, Alton OfficePEORIA - Heights Finance Corporation, a consumer loan company, has opened an Alton-based branch with Manager Sheri Saathoff. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the branch located in Alton at 228 Regional Drive at 11:30 am CST.

Sheri joined Heights Finance in 1998 and has managed the Hillsboro, IL branch for the past nine years. 

“I am eager and looking forward to providing 5 Star Service to Alton and surrounding communities,” states Saathoff.

Heights Finance Corporation offers a full array of consumer loans, credit and non-credit insurance products and services; including direct personal loans and sales finance dealer contracts, all repayable in monthly installments.  The company strives to build a high-quality financial services organization respected by its constituencies and characterized by values grounded in integrity and fairness. 

For more information about Heights Finance Corporation, please visit www.heightsfinance.com/.

