BUNKER HILL - Heidi and Cooper Kahl developed an entertaining and creative way to spend what they deem "Isolation" in a series of ongoing daily videos during the Illinois stay-at-home order.

Lindsey Kahl, the children's mother, said the news-broadcast style videos are a lighthearted way of breaking the monotony of the Illinois stay-at-home order.

"My 9-year-old daughter Heidi has been staying productive and produced iPhone clips of her take on the coronavirus," mom Lindsey said. "She has even talked her 8-year-old brother, Cooper, into being a prop and actor. My daughter is a fun and outgoing girl and thought her lighthearted take on the problem might be something people would enjoy and share on Facebook."

Heidi Kahl is a fourth-grader at Wolf Ridge Elementary School in Bunker Hill. She makes the videos then launches on Facebook.

"The videos have been shared like crazy," Lindsey Kahl said. "Her dad, Caleb, and I are ecstatic about her doing this. This is kind of her take on what is going on in the news and the coronavirus."

