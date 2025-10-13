EDWARDSVILLE – It’s the end of an era for the boys soccer team at Edwardsville High School as head coach Mark Heiderscheid coached his final home game, a 1-1 draw against Normal Community West on Oct. 13, 2025, at Tiger Stadium.

In a special pregame ceremony, Heiderscheid, surrounded by many former players and his current players at EHS, was honored for both his 26 years at the helm and for his recent 400th career win, which he earned Oct. 9, 2025, at Belleville East. Heiderscheid was presented with a plaque honoring his accomplishments during the ceremony by Edwardsville athletic director Amy Boscolo to a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.

In a post-game interview conducted that followed the game, Heiderscheid was sentimental about his career with the Tigers, and had many fond memories he looked back on.

“Hmmm, boy,” Heiderscheid said with a smile and chuckle when he began to look back at his many fond memories of coaching the Tigers, which included two IHSA state championships, a Class AA title in 2000, and the Class 3A championship in 2013, in addition to numerous regional and sectional championships.

“I think for me, it’s really because a compilation of memories,” Heiderscheid said, “and the memories, I can look at my pictures on the wall that are semifinals, but are really when I’m out here, it’s not about that, it’s really about seeing players that were on the field that could have been on the 2000 team the 2004 team to 2019 team. It could be anybody, and I think that when I look back.

"I had four very great developing years at (Civic Memorial) in the late 80s, I think I had nine very great formative years here as an assistant coach (under Mark Schwarzkopf) here at Edwardsville here. So, those 13 years, and all the club coaching that I did, were helpful. But, I think in the 26 years as a varsity coach, and including the assisting ones, I had so many opportunities to be with players, parents, officials, other coaches, and it’s administrators, where I just didn’t realize how much camaraderie and friendship there was going to be when I first, somewhat reluctantly, decided to coach. And I think I spent four years, I think, that were valuable to me at a CPA firm."

Heiderscheid continued: "I wouldn’t trade that time, and I wouldn’t trade all the years as a coach for anything, because when I look at life, I think I’ll be good with the next chapter in travels, and family, by the pool, relaxing, but I’ll always look back, and have such super fond memories of all the people I got to share such great moments with.

"Great moments can sometimes be found in state championships, great moments can be found in when a kid has the most awful on the field, and you can be there for him, and make sure they are fine. Because in sports, there’ll always be ups, and there’ll always be downs. And sometimes, your worth as a coach is more important when there are players who have down moments, and being there to make sure that they are given a pat on the back for the efforts that sometimes, they are successful, and sometimes, they are not.” Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

