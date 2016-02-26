EDWARDSVILLE – Students at Woodland Elementary School are constantly encouraged to express themselves in a variety of ways. From their studies to their extracurricular, each and every student possesses a passion for making their elementary school experiences great.

Student Zachary Hegel is a prime example of the excellence that Woodland instills in their students. The son of Roy and Jennifer Hegel, he uses his creativity to thrive in subjects like math and even more so, playing music on his clarinet.

“My favorite thing about school is that there is a band,” he said. “Everyone is so nice and kind. I never would have realized how much I enjoy music without band.”

When he isn’t creating music with his clarinet, he loves hanging out with his group of friends who he jokingly calls his “coworkers.”

Zachary also finds that it can be really fun to work out some of the harder math problems he is assigned. Even though he loves math and band class, he doe not really enjoy his social studies lessons.

“It’s my least favorite because of remembering the people and events that happened in the past.”

When Zachary is not thriving in band or in math class, he loves to create origami, the art of Japanese paper folding. A skill for which he is extremely proud of, he wishes to use the ingenuity and patience that is needed to create the paper figures to possibly become an electronic or mechanical engineer when he grows up.

Before the end of the year, Zachary wishes to get all A’s on his report card.

“That would be epic!” he said.

