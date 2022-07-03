WASHINGTON, Mo. - Alton Post 126's Senior American Legion baseball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the day to Ballwin, Mo., scoring five times in the opening inning and never looked back as Ian Heflin collected four hits and drove home a pair of runs as the Legionnaires defeated DeSoto, Mo. 9-3 in their second and final game in the group stage of the Washington, Mo., Post 218 Fourth of July tournament

The win allowed Alton to gain a split of their two games and finish second in Group B, advancing the team to Sunday's semifinals against the winner of Group A, either the host Washington team, Moberly, Mo. or Eureka, Mo.

Post 126 got out the gates quickly with a five-run top of the first inning, the scored a single run in the second to take a 6-0 lead. DeSoto scored a single run in the home half of the third, but Alton scored three more times in the top of the fourth to make the score 9-1. DeSoto came up with single runs in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings, which made the final score 9-3 for the Legionnaires. DeSoto's defense committed five errors, which led to three unearned runs for Alton.

To go along with Heflin's big game at the plate, Tyler Robinson added three hits and two RBIs, Luke Parmentier and Logan Bogard each had a pair of hits and an RBI and Nick Rayfield, Max Ontis and Lucas Moore all had a hit each.

Moore threw the first five innings on the mound and gave up two runs on five hits, both earned, while striking out one. Parmentier pitched the final two innings, allowing an earned run on two hits while fanning one.

Parmentier Has 3 Hits, RBI, Post 126 Scores In First 4 Innings But Drops 6-4 Decision To Ballwin In Washington Fourth Of July Tourney Opener

WASHINGTON, Mo. - Luke Parmentier had three hits and an RBI, while Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team scored single runs in the first four innings, but the Legionnaires dropped a close 6-4 decision to Ballwin, Mo. Post 611 in the first game of the Fourth of July Tournament hosted by Post 218 in Washington, Mo.

It was the opener for Alton in the tournament in Group B, which also contains DeSoto, Mo., while Group A contains the host team along with Moberly, Mo. and Eureka, Mo.

The Legionnaires scored single runs in the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead, but Ballwin tied the game in the home half of the third with three runs. Alton took the lead right back with another run in the fourth to go ahead 4-3, with Ballwin again scoring three runs, this time in the bottom of the fifth, to take the 6-4 win. The Legionnaires committed four errors that allowed three unearned runs to score, which hurt their cause.

Besides Parmentier's performance at the plate, Tyler Robinson had a pair of hits and an RBI, Ian Heflin came up with two hits, Nick Rayfield had a hit and drove home a run and Seth Slayden also had a hit in the contest.

Andrew Wieneke went five innings on the mound, allowing six hits and six runs, three of them earned while walking one and striking out three. Ian Moss pitched in the sixth, walking one and fanning one.

The Legionnaires later played against DeSoto for the opportunity to move on to the semifinals of the tournament, which will be played on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The final between the semifinal winners is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The Legionnaires will play the Group A winner in the second semifinal at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with the two semifinal winners meeting for the championship at 6:30 p.m. Alton then has a three-game home stand starting Tuesday against Aviston, then plays Union, Mo. on Wednesday and Highland on Thursday, with all games starting at 8 p.m. Alton then has a home-and-home set against Troy, with the first game at Troy's park Saturday at 12:30 p.m., and the return game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park July 12 at 8 p.m. Post 126 then plays at a tournament in Danville July 15-17 to conclude its regular season.

