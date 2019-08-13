Heavy Rains Compromise Wood River Building in Downtown Area
August 13, 2019 3:17 PM August 15, 2019 2:16 PM
WOOD RIVER - Heavy rains compromised the brick facade of another Wood River building Tuesday morning, this time at 11 N. Wood River Ave.
"These buildings were most likely built around the 20s and 30s and require care," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "This is a major thoroughfare. Fire Chief Mckee is meeting with the owner and is requesting a structural engineer examine the building as quickly as possible."
