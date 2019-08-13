Heavy Rains Compromise Wood River Building in Downtown Area Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Heavy rains compromised the brick facade of another Wood River building Tuesday morning, this time at 11 N. Wood River Ave. Article continues after sponsor message "These buildings were most likely built around the 20s and 30s and require care," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "This is a major thoroughfare. Fire Chief Mckee is meeting with the owner and is requesting a structural engineer examine the building as quickly as possible." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending