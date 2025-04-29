Get The Latest News!

GLEN CARBON — A fire broke out overnight at an apartment building under construction off Meridian Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, prompting multiple fire departments to respond to the scene.

The blaze caused heavy fire damage to the apartments under construction. The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District believes a lightning strike may have started the fire.

Fire crews remained on site Monday morning, continuing to manage the aftermath. Glen Carbon Police were rerouting traffic in the area to ensure safety and facilitate emergency response. When firefighters arrived, the flames were heavy at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the investigation into the cause. Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident.

