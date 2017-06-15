EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Boniface Catholic Church choir has been selected as one of six U.S. choirs to participate in the International Choral Festival June 21-25.

The invitation is based on performance recording submissions and the choir will depart early to enjoy a Papal audience.

“The choir will be singing a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, as well as performing with the other choirs attending the Festival in the Basilica of St. Mary above Minerva in Rome,” St. Boniface Parish Director of Worship Jill M. Griffin said. Griffin is the choral and liturgical coordinator with Saint Boniface School.

“This is the 10th anniversary of the International Choral Festival in Rome, which was initiated by the former Vatican choir director to encourage interest and participation by North American choirs.”

Marc Schapman is the assistant choir director for St. Boniface.

After spending several days in Rome, the choir will then travel throughout Rome and will also sing Masses on their own at the Basilica of St. Frances in Assisi, the Basilica of St. Anthony in Padua and the Basilica of St. Mark in Venice.

“We are sure it will be an unforgettable 11-day journey,” Griffin said. "This is such an honor; I am so proud of the choir."



The 44 members of the St. Boniface Choir will be traveling June 19-29.

