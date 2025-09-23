ALTON – After years of building a following with its bold flavors, signature Nashville-style heat, and unmatched customer experience, Heaterz Hot Chicken is proud to announce it is officially launching franchise opportunities across the United States.

Founded in Alton, Illinois, with a second location in Normal, Illinois, Heaterz has quickly become a staple in the local food scene, known for its crave-worthy hot chicken sandwiches, sidewinder fries, and irresistible Nashville street corn. Voted “People’s Choice” at Illinois State Fair and praised for its unapologetically bold branding, Heaterz has proven it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a movement.

“We’ve built something special, and we’re ready to share it,” said Dan King, founder and owner of Heaterz. “This isn’t your average chicken concept, we bring heat, hype, and heart to everything we do. People don’t just love our food, they love the experience, and we’re excited to bring that to more communities through franchising.”

Heaterz offers a fresh, fast-casual concept with a streamlined menu that delivers high margins and an unforgettable product. The brand’s vibrant visual identity, loyal customer base, and proven operational systems make it an ideal opportunity for passionate operators ready to bring the fire to their cities.

Franchisees will receive comprehensive support, including:

Turnkey training & onboarding.

Assistance with site selection & build-out.

Marketing & brand assets.

Ongoing operational support.

Access to proprietary recipes and supply chain.

Interested entrepreneurs can learn more by visiting https://heaterzchicken.com/franchise/ or contacting the franchise team directly at franchise@heaterzchicken.com.

With the demand for high-quality, flavorful fast-casual options at an all-time high, Heaterz is ready to expand, one fiery bite at a time.

