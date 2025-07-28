Extreme heat is making its mark today with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 75. The sky will be mostly sunny with a westerly breeze at about 7 mph. It will feel much hotter, with the heat index soaring to around 110 degrees. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday. This means dangerous heat conditions are expected, so take extra care if you’re outdoors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allergy sufferers should note that mold levels are moderate, ragweed is low, and tree pollen is low. UV rays are very high today, so sunscreen is a must.

Tomorrow will bring even hotter weather, with a high near 97 and a low around 74. It will be mostly sunny and humid again, with the heat index climbing to 111. Another round of dangerous heat is expected, so continue to take precautions.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening, some could be heavy with the risk of flooding and damaging wind gusts. Keep an eye on updates and be ready to seek shelter if storms develop.

For the latest weather details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

More like this: