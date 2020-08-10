ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a heat warning for Monday. NWS says heat index values may exceed 105 degrees in the broader St. Louis Metro East area. The heat warning is forecast from noon to 7 p.m today.

There is a slight risk of severe storms Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Storms developing late this afternoon through tonight along a southward moving cold front could become severe, producing damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall," NWS said.

"The temperatures will be in the mid-90s, but will produce 100-106 heat indexes," the NWS said on Sunday. "People working outside need to be very careful. Avoid strenuous activities if at all possible, drink plenty of water and stay in the shade if you can."

On Tuesday, there is a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and high of 87 degrees predicted and the same prediction on Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees. Highs of 87 degrees are predicted for Thursday and Friday and also a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms both days, the NWS said in its long-range report.

More like this: