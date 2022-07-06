BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon recently had some interesting public comments where he saluted postal workers for their efforts during extremely high temperatures.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Dixon said often postal workers are criticized, but he said the carriers are outside in the heat for 8 or 9 hours at a time and that is very difficult.

“One of our mail workers has been diagnosed with cancer and is still battling and working out in the heat,” he said. “Being a mail carrier is a difficult job. Every time I see one of them during these kinds of conditions I ask them if they want a cold drink to sit and cool off for a minute. I think we should appreciate them and show them our appreciation during times with high temperatures.

The Heat Warning is still in effect in the region through Thursday. Thursday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis has a high of 100 degrees forecast. Today, the temperatures are supposed to rise to 98 degrees. Friday, a high of 93 degrees is predicted and on Saturday the weather should be milder with a high of 84 degrees forecast.

More like this: