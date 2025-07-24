Today’s high will reach 97 degrees with a low of 75. Expect sunny skies with hot and very humid conditions. The heat feels like 109 degrees at peak times, so be prepared for the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Humidity will make it feel even hotter, so drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Allergy indexes are mostly low today with grass, mold, ragweed, and tree pollen all at low levels. The air quality is moderate with some particle pollution. The UV index is very high at 10, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you’re outside.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high of 94 and a low of 75, with partly sunny skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It will remain hot and humid, with a dangerous heat risk continuing. Dehydration and heatstroke are possible if you spend too much time outdoors without proper precautions. Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and limit outdoor exertion.

For more detailed weather information, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

More like this: