ST. LOUIS - Residents across the region are being urged to take precautions as a heat advisory remains in effect today, with temperatures expected to drop slightly Wednesday but still remain warm.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory due to high temperatures and reasonably high humidity levels attributed to a ridge of high pressure over the area. Meteorologist Brad Charboneau advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible and use air conditioning to avoid heat-related illnesses.

"If you have to be outside, drink a lot of water and don’t overexert yourself," Charboneau said. "Pay attention to your body. If you feel fatigued, don’t overdo it."

The heat advisory is expected to expire by tomorrow, as temperatures are projected to decrease just enough not to extend it. However, residents should still exercise caution and be mindful of the heat.

Public health officials recommend staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if outdoor activity is necessary. The combination of high temperatures and humidity can pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Local authorities continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed.