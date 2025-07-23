Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Today's high will reach a sizzling 95 degrees with a low tonight of 75. The day will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid, making it feel like 110 degrees at times. Winds will be light from the south-southeast with some gusts up to 15 mph. UV levels are very high, so don't forget your sunscreen!

Air quality is moderate with low pollen counts for grass, ragweed, and trees, and mold is also low.

Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the peak heat hours. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Tomorrow, expect another hot day with a high near 98 and a low around 76. It will be partly sunny and very humid, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. The heat will feel dangerous again, with feels-like temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

Be prepared for sudden storms and keep an eye on the sky in the afternoon.

