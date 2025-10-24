BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville High's girls volleyball team dropped the first set, but rallied back and took the next two sets to defeat Belleville West 26-28, 25-20, 25-23 in a tight, closely-played match In the regular season finale Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the West gym.

The win gave the Tigers a share of the Southwestern Conference championship with Belleville East, with both teams ending up 10-2 in the league, as the two schools split their season series, both teams winning on the other's courts.

The match itself was a tight, well-played match, wth the Tigers pulling out the win in the latter stages of the third set.

"Tonight was an exciting and heart-stopping match," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "Both teams battled throughout the match, and we were able to come out victorious. It was a battle of power and scrappiness. We continue to build and grow as we now officially begin postseason."

Madelyn Ohlau had a big match, serving up 11 points with three aces, 13 kills, and 16 digs, while Ciera Cunningham also had 13 kills, Livia Goebel had 10 kills and four blocks, Savannah Ford had 21 assists, and Lucy Malawy came up with 16 assists.

Tigers Bounce Back From Loss At Mater Dei, Defeat Flyers 25-19, 25-8, Remains Half Game Behind Lancers In Conference Race

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team bounced back very nicely from their loss the night before at Breese Mater Dei Catholic to take a straight set 25-19, 25-8 win over East St. Louis Tuesday night, Oct. 21, 2025, in a Southwestern Conference match at Lucco-Jackson Gym..

It was the annual Senior Night, and the club’s two seniors – Ciara Cunningham and Savannah Ford – and their families were thanked, honored, and saluted for their contributions to the program. In the match, the Tigers were able to find their game and took control right from the outset.

Edwardsville’s win kept the Tigers a half-game behind Belleville East, which defeated O’Fallon on Tuesday 25-17, 25-18. The Tigers can clinch a tie for the title on Thursday in their regular-season finale at Belleville West.

“We were able to bounce back and find some rhythm after our two-set loss to Mater Dei,” said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. “We were able to control the match from the service line and gain confidence in mixing up our attacks.”

Madelyn Ohlau had seven kills for the Tigers, while Isabelle Bollman had six kills, Livia Goebel had five, and, Cunningham had four, Ford served up 10 points and five aces, Lucy Malawy had eight points and two aces.

Eva Eberlin had seven points and an ace for the Tigers, Goebel came up with six points and two aces, Both Ohlau and Eberlin had seven digs each, while Malawy, Brynlie Loomis, and Isabelle Bollman had three digs each, Ford had 13 assists, Malawy had four assists, Ella Hawkes had three assists, and Hawkes had two assists.

The Tigers end their regular season at 23-11, and start their postseason campaign in the IHSA Class 4A playoffs at the Granite City regional, where they will play the host Warriors Tuesday night, Oct. 28, 2025, at 6 p.m. The Maroons finish up at 14-20. and will also play in the Granite regional on Tuesday, meeting Quincy at 7 p.m. The two winners meet in the final next Thursday at 6 p.m.

