ALTON - On Monday, December 9, at 7:30 PM at Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, the Sierra Club Speakers’ Series will feature Sarah Vogt, Heartlands Conservancy, Belleville.

Sarah Vogt has been with HeartLands Conservancy since 2011, and as the Conservation Manager she oversees habitat restoration efforts, urban forestry programs, volunteer days and public events, conservation easements, and the Conservation@Home Program. The Conservation@Home program is all about creating more eco-friendly yards! The “typical” yard can easily be improved to help reduce water run-off, increase wildlife habitat, attract pollinators, and improve the soil.

Through the Conservation@Home program HeartLands Conservancy staff work with residents to educate, support, and recognize homeowners who incorporate environmentally friendly practices into their yard. Homeowners using native plants and eco-friendly lawn care in their home landscaping may achieve certification and receive a yard sign for their accomplishments. The sign demonstrates to others that native alternatives to traditional landscaping can be beautiful while also being biologically diverse, supporting pollinators, and helping reduce stormwater runoff.

The Conservation@Home program was started by The Conservation Foundation (TCF) in Naperville nearly 15 years ago. Since then, hundreds of eco-friendly yards, businesses, parks, and schools in northern Illinois have been certified. HeartLands Conservancy is excited to partner with TCF to bring this program to residents of southwestern Illinois.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Il 62002 on Monday, December 9, 2019, starting at 6:30 PM. The program will begin at 7:30 PM in the Event Room adjacent to the dining room. If you have any questions call or text Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

