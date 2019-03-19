EDWARDSVILLE - In recent years, the Heartland Area YMCA State Meet has become a signature event for the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at 6168 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center was donated by the family and of Charles and Sharon Fruit. Chuck Fruit, a graduate of Edwardsville High School in 1965 and a swimmer/diver at Williams College in Massachusetts, finished his career as a vice president for Coca-Cola. The Fruit family generously donated $4 million for the aquatics center and $1.3 million also came from the community. The center was dedicated in September 2014.

The facility is state-of-the-art and is now a widely recognized swimming destination throughout the Midwest and across the country.

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers head coach Bob Rettle, who is also the general manager the Chuck Fruit facility, said it is a “privilege to play a part in all this.”

“We had 575 YMCA swimmers from 27 teams throughout Southern Illinois and all of Missouri converged on the CFAC this past weekend,” he said. “The swimmers hit the water for nearly 2,500 times over the course of the weekend. Edwardsville YMCA leads the field with nearly 700 qualifying swims.

“What an amazing cooperative effort by the entire local community. The Edwardsville YMCA, Edwardsville School District, and the Edwardsville business community have all teamed together to make this an amazing event for the youth of the Midwest.”

“The hotels were packed and I can tell that by driving through there in mornings. The hotels have been accommodating to us. Usually, they have a 7:30 a.m. breakfast they have it ready at 5 a.m.”

Coach Rettle commended the countless Breakers parents, the Edwardsville YMCA and all those who volunteered to make the Heartland Area Meet happen. Coach Rettle also saluted his talented coaching staff from high school head coach Christian Rhoten, Ryan Poss and Brooke Osborn for their efforts. The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers are recognized nationally for their team, which Rettle says now has an astonishing 250 members.

Rettle said the Heartland Area YMCA Meet generated thousands of dollars for the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The tax revenue benefits for the City of Edwardsville from the meet are also substantial. He also added that he looks forward to another big event this weekend - the annual Special Olympics Swim Meet.

